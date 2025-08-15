Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 235.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $129.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.06. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $130.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

