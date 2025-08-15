Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Sells 659 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.3%

T opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $205.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.66.

Get Our Latest Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.