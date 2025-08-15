Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Acquires 979 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.