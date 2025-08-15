Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 44 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 55.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $22,247,892. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,163.14.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,318.33 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,623.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,778.11.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

