XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stake Raised by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. XPO makes up about 2.2% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $2,799,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 460,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,539,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Barclays increased their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on XPO from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

XPO Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of XPO stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average of $119.45.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.