American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,944 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.08% of lululemon athletica worth $368,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $9,209,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $396,818,000 after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $185.95 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

