Redmond Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,880. This trade represents a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $68,152.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,695.50. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.