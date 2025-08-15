Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases 243 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after acquiring an additional 994,882 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after acquiring an additional 486,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,118,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $228.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.