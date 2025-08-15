Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MKS were worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in MKS by 66.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MKS by 89.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in MKS by 1,330.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MKS by 79.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MKS from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MKS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Insider Activity at MKS

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $27,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,490.20. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,955. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $104.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.26. MKS Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $125.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. MKS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

