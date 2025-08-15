Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $171,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 232,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,545.20. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,180. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.86 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

