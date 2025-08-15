U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 399.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 32,738 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,640,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,477,000 after purchasing an additional 111,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.86 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.