Trivium Point Advisory LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 165,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.91.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.