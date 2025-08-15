Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of PriceSmart worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 536.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 119.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 24.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $113.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.77.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $58,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,908 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,399.48. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

