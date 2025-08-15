Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PEG stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.