Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in International Paper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in International Paper by 1.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE IP opened at $47.80 on Friday. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,850.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.46.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

