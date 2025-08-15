CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at $29,790,620.97. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

