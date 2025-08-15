Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 15,628 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,628 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $134.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

