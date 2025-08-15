Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fluor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Fluor by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fluor by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 870,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,660,723. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,320 shares of company stock worth $4,870,182 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluor stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fluor Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $52.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

