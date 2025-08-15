Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,665 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Wall Street Zen cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $86.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.