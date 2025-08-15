Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Holdings Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,334 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Masco Stock Down 1.4%

MAS stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

