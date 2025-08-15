Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Bought by Summer Road LLC

Summer Road LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,878,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix comprises about 98.2% of Summer Road LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Summer Road LLC owned about 0.09% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $101,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 21.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 184,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 95.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $152,352.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,499,099 shares in the company, valued at $25,123,530.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,079 shares of company stock valued at $208,739 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 382.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

