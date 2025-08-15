Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Buys 2,143 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 673,678 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after acquiring an additional 596,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,284,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.3088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.