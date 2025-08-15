Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,697,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.54 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

