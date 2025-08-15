High Falls Advisors Inc Acquires 840 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $32.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

