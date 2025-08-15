iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is High Falls Advisors Inc’s 4th Largest Position

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 6.3% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $26,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,386,000 after buying an additional 1,811,974 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after buying an additional 1,132,541 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,548 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $115.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $116.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.25.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

