iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Increased by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 2.2% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 682.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,751,000 after acquiring an additional 665,749 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,780.8% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 405,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 396,953 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 795.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,525,000 after acquiring an additional 370,190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,892.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 304,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,721,000 after acquiring an additional 302,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,354,000 after acquiring an additional 224,438 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $184.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $186.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.