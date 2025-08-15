35,660 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,770.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of -156.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -348.94%.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

