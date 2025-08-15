Element Capital Management LLC Takes $2.66 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,870 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,886,000 after purchasing an additional 172,779 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 666,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,126,000 after purchasing an additional 389,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 532,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after purchasing an additional 387,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 1.0%

AWI stock opened at $194.37 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.14 and a 1-year high of $197.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.28.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.34. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.