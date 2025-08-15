Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 280.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 211.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REXR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE REXR opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 32.04%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

