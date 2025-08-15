Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. Agree Realty makes up about 0.7% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADC. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,535.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,934 shares in the company, valued at $211,688.10. This represents a 33.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.61.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

