Element Capital Management LLC Invests $2.74 Million in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12 month low of $58.32 and a 12 month high of $89.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

