Element Capital Management LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of WH opened at $88.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

