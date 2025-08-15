Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,447 Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 37,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 42.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on REG

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ REG opened at $71.11 on Friday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%. Regency Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.78%.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.