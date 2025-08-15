25,778 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. WEC Energy Group comprises 0.7% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,190.84. This trade represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $3,875,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 274,969 shares in the company, valued at $30,447,317.37. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,603 shares of company stock worth $7,813,377 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of WEC opened at $108.23 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.39%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.