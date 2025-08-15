Element Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 35,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,282,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kellanova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $9,174,660.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,326,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,302,463.40. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $101,234,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 59.84%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

