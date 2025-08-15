Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,633 Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 181.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $19,267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 47.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $103.58 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.56.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $934.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

