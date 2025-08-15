Watchman Group Inc. Sells 11,607 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,405,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 84,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4%
IJK stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
