Watchman Group Inc. Has $503,000 Stock Position in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.21. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

Rave Restaurant Group Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

