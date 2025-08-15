Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 467.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $92.75.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,670. The trade was a 67.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Der Kolk Robert J. Van sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $979,916.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,416.08. This represents a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,780 shares of company stock worth $19,591,172 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

