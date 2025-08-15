Sector Gamma AS Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 6.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $18,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 388,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,495,000 after acquiring an additional 120,946 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,969,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $443,192,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Barclays reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $195.25 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.75 and a 200-day moving average of $197.66.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $579,206 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.