Watchman Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $1,640,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 1.9%

GNRC opened at $199.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $203.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on Generac and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

