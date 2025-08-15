SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.25 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $225.12 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.72.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

