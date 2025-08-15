Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,014 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $83,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $42,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $165.22 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

