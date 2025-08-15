Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,664 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 110,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $6,911,462.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 142,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,328.49. This trade represents a 43.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $510,430.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,800. This represents a 29.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,174 shares of company stock worth $19,765,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.