National Pension Service Has $63.92 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

National Pension Service raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $63,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.5%

CAH stock opened at $150.38 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.01 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.