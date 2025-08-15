Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.9310.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $1,115,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 380,281 shares in the company, valued at $53,543,564.80. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $301,863.90. Following the sale, the director owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,936.73. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 846,051 shares of company stock worth $107,936,283 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Datadog by 887.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Datadog by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $124.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average is $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 355.78, a P/E/G ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

