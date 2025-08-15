Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $33.62 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Sun Life Financial worth $33,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE SLF opened at $58.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.12%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

