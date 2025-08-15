Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 105.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $42,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Gartner by 453.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 210.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.25.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,600. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $243.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

