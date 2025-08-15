Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 37,954 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $41,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,814,000 after purchasing an additional 695,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252,401 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,210,000 after acquiring an additional 80,972 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,006,000 after acquiring an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $176.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $193.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

