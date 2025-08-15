QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.070-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.405. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of -0.04.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 125.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the second quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 161.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

